PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WHDH) — Authorities desperately searching for a missing 2-year-old girl in Georgia Wednesday found the toddler safe in the woods.

Kamiyah Vicks disappeared in Port Wentworth during the morning hours, leading authorities on an hours-long search.

She was found leaning against a tree in the woods while crying. Vicks had minor cuts but was in good health overall, authorities said.

The girl’s mother was hospitalized and questioned by police after the girl was found.

An investigation into Vicks’ disappearance is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)