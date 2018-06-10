MANSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Investigators are searching for a suspect who stole flags from a memorial in Mansfield. Several flags were taken Sunday morning from the Mansfield Field of Honor, authorities said.

Each flag was donated and dedicated to a veteran or fallen service member.

Committee members have asked for the flags to be returned back to the Field of Honor or the town hall.

