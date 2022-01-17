BOSTON (WHDH) - A fugitive wanted in Massachusetts on multiple charges was arrested Saturday after spending months on the run.

Darren Devine, 30, who is facing several charges including assault with intent to rape, assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempts to intimidate judicial and law enforcement officials escaped from the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston in September, according to a release issued by state police Monday.

Devine was able to escape Shattuck Hospital by climbing a tall fence while on an outdoor break on September 11.

For months, state police worked with other state and local police agencies from the Canadian border to Florida to try and locate Devine. It was not until January 9 when the Louisa County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Department reached out with a potential suspect who was wanted in connection with an active larceny investigation in the area.

Devine was said to be traveling by car with his brother Jordan near Savannah. Jordan was taken into custody on Thursday at a convenience store and was charged with impeding an investigation and possession of narcotics.

Devine was arrested without incident on Saturday morning after he was spotted walking on Highway 32.

He will be transported back to the Bay State to face a judge at a later date.

