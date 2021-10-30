ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A fugitive wanted on charges related to violent crimes elsewhere in New England has been arrested in Maine, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Maine state authorities said late Friday that Ramon Smith, 33, of Massachusetts, was arrested in Ellsworth after being sought by Connecticut for a warrant issued for homicide and by Massachusetts for another warrant issued for strangulation. Authorities said he was located in a hotel in Ellsworth and was apprehended without incident.

Authorities said they found a loaded gun, drugs and nearly $5,000 in cash when they arrested Smith, and those items were seized by drug agents.

Smith is expected to be arraigned in Maine pending extradition back to the states that initially sought him, authorities said. It was unclear if he had hired an attorney.

