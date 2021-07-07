(WHDH) — A teenage girl was struck and killed by a vehicle after she jumped from a moving car during an argument with her mother as they drove down a highway, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person struck at 16827 North Freeway in Harris County, Texas, on Monday pronounced the girl dead at the scene, according to county Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The vehicle that struck the girl did not stop, Gonzalez added.

An investigation is said to have indicated that the girl opened the car door and threw herself from the vehicle.

Authorities are still trying to track down the vehicle that fled the area.

An investigation remains ongoing.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a scene at 16827 North Freeway. Preliminary info: a teen female (possibly 15) was having a disturbance w her mother when she jumped out of a moving car. The teen was struck by an unknown car the fled the scene. Teen was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/utlQ5khzvX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2021

