Authorities: Girl missing since March could have traveled to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities in New York are turning to the public for help in tracking down a 14-year-old girl who they say may have traveled to Boston.

Deyanira Love was last seen at her home in Rochester on March 18, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

It’s believed Love could have attempted to travel to Boston in the time since she was reported missing.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Love is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Rochester Police Department at 1-585-428-6666.

