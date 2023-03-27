SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials commended first responders on Monday a matter of days after a large fire ripped through several homes in Scituate.

Calls came in reporting the fire shortly before 8 p.m. Friday on Glades Road near Minot Beach.

Five homes were eventually destroyed. Three others sustained damage.

SKY7 was over Scituate Monday, showing piles of rubble left behind.

“Everyone did a tremendous job,” Deputy Fire Chief Mark Donovan said Monday afternoon. “There was a lot of hard work. It was a long, long duration.”

Donovan said light rain arrived toward the end of the night during the fire response. There was also wind.

“That can take its toll on you as well,” Donovan said.

Cell phone video previously showed flames and the massive response with crews from multiple area communities at the scene creating a glow in the night sky Friday night.

Smoke in the area was also, at one point, heavy enough to register on radar.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday.

