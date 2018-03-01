PHOENIX (WHDH) — A wild dog chase stopped traffic on a Phoenix interstate Wednesday.

Authorities and a few good Samaritans could be seen doing what they could to catch two dogs.

One was eventually caught on Interstate 17, but a second ran into a nearby RV park where two women caught up with it.

The incident lasted for over an hour.

It is unclear who owned the dogs or how they escaped.

