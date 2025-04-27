SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified one of the two men who were found dead near a Walmart in Salem last week.

Andrew Ross Guempel, 41, whose last known address was in Arizona, was among the two people found dead on Wednesday. The other’s victim’s name has not yet been released.

Jay Blodget, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. He pleaded not guilty in Salem District Court Thursday.

Prosecutors said it appears the two were stabbed to death, and there was blunt force trauma to their bodies as well. Autopsies will be performed to determine exact cause of death.

