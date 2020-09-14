Authorities ID 10-year-old girl killed in Westport crash that left several others injured

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 10-year-old girl who died following a three-car crash that also left several others injured in Westport early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a serious crash on Route 88 around 2:15 a.m. found multiple people in need of medical attention, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The most seriously injured victims, 10-year-old Anilda Ribeiro and her 9-year-old sister, were rushed to separate hospitals, the DA’s office said.

Anilda succumbed to her injuries at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, while her sister remains in serious condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, the DA’s office added.

A preliminary investigation indicates both cars were headed back to New Bedford after a party when the person driving a white Subaru WRX, a 29-year-old New Bedford woman, made minor contact with the rear of end of a Toyota Tundra, driven by a 43-year-old woman, also of New Bedford, according to the DA’s office.

Both stopped in the left travel lane to assess the damage, agreed to deal with it later, and were about to drive away when a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 29-year-old Robert Silvia, of Fall River, slammed into the rear of the Subaru which then struck the Toyota, the DA’s office added.

Anilda and her sister were apparently seated in the rear of the Subaru at the time of the crash.

Silvia was issued a citation by Westport police for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He will be summonsed into Fall River District Court at a later date for a clerk magistrate’s hearing. A clerk will then determine if probable cause exists to formally charge Silvia with the crime of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

