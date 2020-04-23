Authorities ID 18-year-old driver killed in Wellesley crash that left teen passenger dead, another seriously injured

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Wellesley on Wednesday night claimed the lives of an 18-year-old man and his 17-year-old passenger, and left a second 17-year-old who was in the car with serious injuries, officials said.

Crews responding to the scene of a single-car crash on Worcester Street around 7:30 p.m. found a mangled white pickup truck with two passengers trapped inside, according to Wellesley police.

Patrick Cash, 18, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two boys, including the 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger, were left trapped in the truck.

They were extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital, where the driver died. The passenger remains hospitalized with significant but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released because of their age.

A preliminary investigation suggests the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 9 when it veered off the road and struck a stone wall. The vehicle continued to travel down Worcester Street until it struck a cement wall.

The road was temporarily closed between the on-ramp to Route 16 and Cliff Road.

Authorities said it is too early to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Wellesley Police Department and Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

