Authorities ID 18-year-old woman who was ejected, killed in Freetown crash

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified an 18-year-old woman from North Dartmouth who was killed when she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Freetown on Thursday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 140 south near Exit 8 around 8 a.m. found a wrecked Ford Escape in the breakdown lane, Massachusetts State Police said.

Savannah Gonsalves was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman veered off the road into the median, causing her SUV to flip over, police said.

