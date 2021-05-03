Authorities ID 19-year-old man killed in Attleboro crash

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Attleboro last week.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash involving a 2010 Hyundai Accent and tractor-trailer on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 6 on Thursday around 3 a.m. found Hernane Ribeiro, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Ribeiro was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in Ribeiro’s Accent, a 19-year-old woman from Brockton, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation revealed that Ribeiro struck the back of the tractor-trailer, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

