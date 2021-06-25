BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 19-year-old Boston resident who drowned in a pond in Hyde Park on Thursday.

The body of Jason Peri Bonilla, 19, of Roxbury, was recovered by members of the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team, working in conjunction with the Boston Fire Department and Boston Police Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m. yesterday, approximately three hours after he began struggling while trying to swim across the pond and went under the water, according to a state police spokesman.

Bonilla was living in Boston with relatives. His immediate family lives in Honduras.

No additional information was immediately available.

