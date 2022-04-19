MORGAN, Vt. (WHDH) — Two Massachusetts men drowned while swimming in a lake in Morgan, Vermont, on Tuesday, authorities said.

Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, were found about 100 yards from the shore in Seymour Lake, according to Vermont State Police.

An investigation determined that Connolly and Samuels set out in a single kayak from a protected cove when the cold weather, wind, and rain caused choppy condtions with significant waves, ice, and slush, state police noted.

“Conditions on the open lake were not apparent and worsened while they were on the water,” investigators said in a news release.

Their bodies were transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to confirm the cause and manner of their deaths.

An investigation remains ongoing.

