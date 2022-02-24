ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after two men died in a head-on crash on Route 2 in Athol on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the highway just before 8 p.m. determined that a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by Thomas Prescott, 67, of Leominster, had been struck head-on by Eric Shaw, 46, of Maynard, who veered his 2007 Nissan Versa into oncoming traffic, according to Massachusetts state police.

A preliminary investigation determined Shaw had been driving westbound on Route 2 when he suddenly crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Prescott’s vehicle, police said.

Prescott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shaw was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the Leominster man was returning home from a family gathering.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are leading the investigation.

