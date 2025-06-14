MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two people who died Friday night in an apparent murder suicide in Milton.

Officers responding to multiple 911 call reporting a stabbing on Blue Hills Parkway around 7:30 p.m. provided emergency treatment to Rose Lamour, 28, of Milton, and Stanley Monteperousse, 35, formerly of Florida, and rushed them to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, according to a statement issued Saturday by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrisey.

Lamour and Monteperousse had been in a dating relationship and leave behind one child.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident is an apparent murder suicide, but the investigation remains active and ongoing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies.

Any member of the public with information about this incident is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Detective Chris Moore at 781-830-4985 or Milton Police Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)