FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River late Saturday night that left a 23-year-old dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 275 County St. around 10:45 p.m. found Diamonte Odom, of Fall River, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

