HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who died after he crashed into a bridge abutment on a highway in Hopkinton on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 around 8:30 a.m. found a Ford F-250 pickup truck that had left the roadway and slammed into an abutment at the Fruit Street overpass, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, Ryan Gaudet, of Framingham, was pronounced dead at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

