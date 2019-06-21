Authorities ID 3 officers involved in deadly Belmont, NH shooting

BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the three Belmont, New Hampshire police officers who opened fire during a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Belmont police Sgt. Evan Boulanger and officers Christopher Kloet and Patrick Riley discharged their weapons on South Road in Belmont on June 15, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner announced Friday.

Michael Sheehan, of Northfield, New Hampshire, was shot and killed around 11:40 p.m.

In a statement, Young said, “The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation. A report regarding whether the use of force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed.”

