Authorities ID 5-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive at NH home on Christmas Eve

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 5-year-old who died after being found unresponsive at a home in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Christmas Eve.

Officers responding to a home at 103 Blueberry Lane found Dennis Vaughan Jr. unresponsive inside, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield said in a joint statement.

Vaughan was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators are calling Vaughan’s death “suspicious.”

The cause and manner of his death are said to be pending further studies.

No arrests have made in connection with the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

