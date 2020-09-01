Authorities ID bicyclist who was struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Cambridge last month.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Dunster Street on the morning of Aug. 18 pronounced 55-year-old Darryl Willis dead at the scene, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. announced Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the tractor-trailer driver was traveling westbound on Massachusetts Avenue when the crash occurred.

The 54-year-old man who was driving the tractor-trailer remained at the scene, authorities said. No charges have been filed against him.

The crash remains under investigation.

