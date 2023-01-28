MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man whose body was found on a Marblehead beach on Thursday.

The body found on the shore near Edgemere Road has been confirmed to be Michael Gray, of Peabody, who had been reported missing on Dec. 11, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.

Earlier this month, state police and local dive teams searched for Gray over several days in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem.

They focused on the site after finding a potential connection between Gray and some articles of clothing found on the beach on Dec. 12.

Gray’s body was found just across Salem Harbor by a woman walking her dog in Marblehead.

Detectives from the Peabody and Salem Police Departments, as well as troopers from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, are investigating the case.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)