Authorities ID body of man found in Berlin, NH

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the person found dead Tuesday in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Police responding to the area of Cates Hill Road for reports of a body on a trail located Tyler Supry, 27, who had been reported missing earlier this month, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, and the cause of Supry’s death is pending toxicology testing.

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about Supry’s whereabouts or activities between May 9 and May 21 is asked to contact police at (603) 223-8940 or (603) 752-3131.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)