Authorities ID Chelmsford man killed in head-on crash

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 62-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Lovett Lane about 7:22 p.m. found a damaged Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Ford F-350 that appeared to have been involved in a head-on crash, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The driver of the Silverado, Michael Ryan, of Chelmsford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-350 remained on scene and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

