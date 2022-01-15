EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Chicopee man lost his life in a car crash in Easthampton on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported crash in the area of Glendale Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Yell, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious.

