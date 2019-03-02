Authorities ID child who died in a house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have identified the child who died in a house fire in Hampton.

The state fire marshal said Saturday that 7-year-old Nova Demanche died in the fire reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Seven other people escaped from the home. The state’s fire marshal had said several attempts were made to rescue the child but firefighters could not get inside.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)