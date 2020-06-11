Authorities ID driver killed by tire on Route 2 in Fitchburg as beloved first-grade teacher

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who died after a large tire sped across the median and crashed through the windshield of her vehicle on Route 2 in Fitchburg on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a “beloved” elementary school teacher.

Troopers responding to a reported serious crash on the westbound side of the highway at Mt. Elam Road around 1 p.m. determined that the tire and rim struck the windshield of a Jeep and hit the driver, who state police identified as Erin MacKay, 42, of Templeton.

MacKay was taken by ambulance to Leominster Hospital before being flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where she succumbed to the serious injuries she sustained in the incident, according to state police.

Hudson Superintendent of Schools Marco C. Rodrigues confirmed MacKay was a first-grade teacher at Forest Avenue Elementary School. She had been with the Hudson Public Schools for 12 years.

“MacKay was an amazing educator, known by families and colleagues as a kind and caring individual who cared deeply for her students. Her unexpected passing is a tragic loss for her family and for the Hudson school community,” Rodrigues said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the MacKay family during this very difficult time.”

Grief counselors have been made available to support students, parents, and staff, according to Rodrigues.

State police are working to determine what vehicle the tire and rim came from and whether it came off a vehicle’s axle or was being transported and became unsecured. They are also seeking the identity of the driver of that vehicle.

Investigators identified a vehicle that was in the area at the time of the incident but say they have not determined whether that vehicle was the source of the tire and rim.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information is asked to call the state police Leominster barracks at 978-537-2188.

