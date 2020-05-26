LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the driver who died after crashing into a telephone pole and flipping over his car in Lowell on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a serious motor vehicle crash on Lakeview Avenue at Ottawa Street around 9:15 p.m. discovered an Infiniti coupe on its roof and the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jaime Cortijo, of Dracut, dead at the scene, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Cortijo was traveling eastbound on Lakeview Avenue from Dracut into Lowell at the time of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing by the DA’s office and Lowell police.

