Authorities ID driver who died following 2-car crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the driver who died following a two-car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of South Beech and Gold streets around 7:15 a.m. found a Nissan Maxima and a Jeep involved in a collision.

The 34-year-old female driver of the Nissan, identified as 34-year-old Dolores Lees, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, Manchester police said. Her name has not been released.

A 61-year-old woman driving the Jeep was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There are currently no charges pending.

