Authorities ID elderly woman found shot to death in Newport, NH

NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 75-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a home in Newport, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a woman shot at 553 Maple St. found Margaret “Peggy” Clarke dead inside, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Newport Police Chief James C. Burroughs.

An autopsy was performed today by Dr. Christine James of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Dr. James has determined that the cause of Clarke’s death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of her death is homicide.

Investigators believe they have identified all the parties involved in the incident, and there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. William Bright of the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

