Authorities ID Malden man who died in Medford motorcycle crash that also seriously injured his passenger

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities identified the Malden man who died in a motorcycle crash that also seriously injured his passenger in Medford on Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Fellsway North just before 9:30 p.m. discovered that 29-year-old Enzo Vnicius had lost control of his 2008 Kawasaki when the front tire popped, state police said.

The motorcycle then struck a parked van, ejecting Vnicius and his 31-year-old female passenger, of Somerville.

Vnicius struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police continued.

The passenger was thrown onto the sidewalk and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition has not been released.

Susan Coleman, who lives nearby the crash scene, recalled coming to the aid of the passenger after hearing her screaming.

“My daughter and I came out because we heard screaming. So we went over to help her and she was on the ground, asking me to call her mother,” Coleman said. “She kept asking me, ‘Is he OK?'”

The crash remains under investigation.

