Authorities ID man found dead at Auburn, NH transfer station

AUBURN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have identified the 36-year-old man who was found dead at a transfer facility in Auburn earlier this week.

The man found dead at the Waste Management Transfer Station on Monday has been identified as William Bradley, according to a joint statement issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Auburn Police Chief Raymond Pelton.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday confirmed Bradley’s death was caused by probable traumatic asphyxia.

The manner of his death is pending.

Bradley’s last known whereabouts is believed to be either Manchester or Nashua.

Anyone with information about Bradley or who may have seen him after May 10 is asked to contact Trooper Stephen Sloper of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381 or at stephen.sloper@dos.nh.gov.

