Authorities ID man found dead at RI recycling facility

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old Providence man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Johnston on Thursday.

Rhode Island State Police believe the death of Roberto Vazquez was an “unfortunate tragedy” after an investigation revealed he had sought shelter in a dumpster filled with cardboard at a fast-food restaurant in Cranston and was picked up by a truck.

His body was found at Full Cycle Recycling on Green Hill Road about 10:30 a.,m. after the driver delivered the contents of the dumpster.

Rhode Island State Police Major Timothy G. Sanzi said there were no signs of foul play and Vazquez’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)