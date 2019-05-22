Authorities ID man found dead in Berlin, NH

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 27-year-old man who was found dead Tuesday in Berlin, New Hampshire.

The body found on a trail in the area of Cates Hill Road was Tyler Supry, who had been reported missing earlier this month, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, and the cause of Supry’s death is pending toxicology testing.

Officials say there is no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about Supry’s whereabouts or activities between May 9 and May 21 is asked to contact police at (603) 223-8940 or (603) 752-3131.

