Authorities ID man found dead next to explosive devices after Fitchburg blaze

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) – Investigators discovered two improvised explosive devices that went off prior to a massive blaze at a Fitchburg apartment building where a man was found dead on Sunday, authorities said.

Crews responding to the area of Beekman and Salem streets just before 6 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building, a former school that had been converted into roughly two dozen apartments, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early announced.

The man, who investigators identified as 59-year-old Raymond L. Jerome, was later located dead underneath a pile of rubble on the third floor with the improvised explosives nearby.

A condo association official told 7’s Jonathan Hall that Jerome lived in the building for decades and was one of the original owners.

Court documents indicate Jerome was behind on his condo fees. In Dec. 2015, a $4,000 lien was placed against his property for non-payment of common expenses. The City of Fitchburg also moved to seize his assets in 2018.

Jerome’s LinkedIn page indicates he studied physics at Ithaca and worked at Raytheon as a test engineer. He had not worked steadily in 15 years.

State police are investigating whether Jerome had made threats against the building.

When asked if the fire was intentionally ignited, Early said, “That is where the investigation is taking us.”

Witnesses say they heard a loud bang while standing outside near the building before being hit by shattered glass.

“Glass fell on my head and it fell on his and I started bleeding,” one woman said.

Firefighters rescued another woman through a window as resident Jillian Gould recorded the scene.

“We saw in the third-floor window a lady push out an air conditioner and she was gonna jump out and the fire department was telling her, ‘Don’t jump.’ They were getting the ladder and stuff and then they had her climb out and there was smoke pouring out of there,” she recalled.

Some people who live inside tried to save their pets.

“I told him to run up and check on the cats and there was a wall of smoke,” one resident said.

Sad aftermath of the apt building fire in #Fitchburg. We spoke to multiple ppl who said they lost pets inside. pic.twitter.com/Sjtp2pWZj3 — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) September 24, 2019

Two people suffered undisclosed injuries and between 50 and 60 people were displaced, according to the Fitchburg fire chief.

Crews continued to battle hot spots throughout Sunday night. On Monday, demolition crews worked to tear down part of the structure with a backhoe.

Early says he believes the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the general public.

