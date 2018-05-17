Authorities ID man killed in early morning crash in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Beverly early Thursday morning.

Anthony J. Constantelo, 22, of Beverly, was killed about 4:45 a.m. when he crashed at the intersection of Brimball Avenue and Colon Street, according to Beverly police.

Constantelo was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

