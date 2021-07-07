ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a head-on crash in Athol on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 49 South Main St. around 8:30 p.m. found two vehicles that had collided head-on in the opposite lane, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Michael W. Noonan, 59, of Orange, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that Noonan lost control of his car while negotiating a curve and slammed into the oncoming motorist, the district attorney’s office added.

Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to remove Noonan’s body from the wreckage.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)