Authorities ID man killed in head-on crash in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a 74-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash in Rehoboth on Friday morning.

Officers responding to multiple reports of a crash in the area of 502 Winthrop St. around 7:45 a.m. found a Toyota Sienna that had veered into the eastbound travel lane and struck a Ford Explorer, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The Toyota operator, William G. Spreyer, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His 72-year-old wife suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe Spreyer may have suffered a cardiac-related issued prior to veering into oncoming traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)