Authorities ID man killed in Lowell triple shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 33-year-old man who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Lowell Monday.

Sarom Yut, of Lowell, was shot and killed about 4:10 p.m. in the area of Westford and Sayles streets, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced in a press release issued Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men who were shot in the incident, a 27-year-old and a 33-year-old, are hospitalized and expected to survive.

Ryan said the shootings are not believed to be random incidents.

The shooting is being investigated by Lowell police and state troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)