Authorities ID man killed in Uxbridge rollover crash

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a violent rollover crash in Uxbridge on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of Route 146 near Exit 3 around 3:30 p.m. found a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado resting in a marsh on the side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 31-year-old Robert Bilodeau, of Bellingham, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the truck, a 35-year-old Millville man, was belted and extricated from the wreckage. He was taken UMass-Lakeville Hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Bilodeau lost control of his truck, struck a guardrail, veered across all travel lanes, and hit a jersey barrier before going airborne down an embankment and into a shallow body of standing water.

An investigation remains ongoing.

