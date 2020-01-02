Authorities ID man who died after being found unresponsive at hotel in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who died after being found unresponsive in a hotel room in Rockland on Sunday morning.

Emergency officials responding to a medical incident at the Comfort Inn Hotel on Hingham Street just before 8 a.m. tried to perform life-saving measures on an unresponsive 42-year-old man, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The man, later identified as Joseph Amaral, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of Amaral’s death.

Rockland police are assisting state police with an investigation.

