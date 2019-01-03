Authorities ID man who died after being viciously attacked in Cambridge park

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down the person or people behind a vicious attack in a park in Cambridge that left a 60-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man on the New Street side of Danehy Park around 7 p.m. found Paul Wilson suffering from severe head trauma, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where officials said he later died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Wilson, who stood 6 feet, 6 inches tall, is said to have lived nearby and often traveled through the park to get to work and other recreational activities.

He was said to be wearing shorts, a red jacket and a red hat at the time of the attack.

A baseball bat was recovered from a bush near the scene, according to Ryan. It has been submitted for forensic testing.

State troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office, along with Cambridge police, are investigating Wilson’s death as a homicide.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

