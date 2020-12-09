Authorities ID man who perished in New Hampshire fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who perished in a house fire in New Hampshire last week.

Gary Silver, 64, of Manchester, died after a blaze ripped through his Willow Street home on the afternoon of Dec. 5, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Manchester Fire Chief Daniel Goonan, and

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a joint news release.

An autopsy has since revealed that Silver’s cause of death was smoke inhalation and the manner of his death was accidental.

The fire remains under investigation.

