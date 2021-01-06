Authorities ID man who was fatally shot by police in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by police in Newton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a 911 call for reports of a robbery at Indulge! on Lincoln Street in Newton Highlands around 1:45 p.m. found a 28-year-old man who lives above the candy shop brandishing a knife and followed him up into an apartment, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Local and state police officers then used a beanbag shotgun and a taser to try to subdue Michael Conlon, of Newton, but were unable to do so, Ryan said. Two Newton officers then shot the suspect.

Conlon was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No police officers were injured in the incident. Two were taken to a hospital for stress.

The owner of the candy shop was also unharmed.

Indulge! has been a landmark in the community for decades.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Newton police with the investigation.

