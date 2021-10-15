BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have a identified a man who was struck and killed by an ice cream truck in Brockton on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near North Main and Huntington streets around 6:45 p.m. found 54 year-old Joao Fernandes, of Brockton, suffering from serious injuries, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Fernandes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the crash was operating a “Mel’s” ice cream truck and they stopped at the scene, Cruz said.

It’s not clear if charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Troopers assigned to Cruz’s office are assisting Brockton police with an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)