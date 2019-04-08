Authorities ID man who was found dead in parking lot of Elks Lodge in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was found dead in the parking lot of an Elks Lodge in the Northampton last week has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of Florence.

Jonathan P. Mitchell was discovered dead Thursday in the parking lot at 17 Spring St., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

Northampton police and state troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

