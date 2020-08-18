Authorities ID man who was struck, killed by car in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pedestrian crash in Brockton early Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Belmont and Linwood streets around 12:30 a.m. found one pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and another who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Joseph Driscoll, 62, of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim, whose name has not been released, is expected to be OK.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the men were crossing Belmont Street outside of the crosswalk when they were struck by a BMW, Cruz’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene. There have been no charges filed.

An investigation remains ongoing.

