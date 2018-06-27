NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot by a police officer in Nashua Tuesday night.

Justin Contreras, of Nashua, was shot about 10 p.m. by one of three Nashua police officers who were conducting a welfare check at a home on Ledge Street, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a press release Wednesday.

Contreras was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

“This incident is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with the State Police Major Crime Unit,” MacDonald wrote in the release. “Additional details regarding the incident that led to the shooting will be provided as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation. Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of the formal interviews of all three, which is expected to occur at the end of the week.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

