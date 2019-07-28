WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Massachusetts man who died after being pulled from the waters of Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island on Saturday.

Joseph Gillespie, 57, of Auburn, Mass., was pronounced dead at Kent Hospital shortly after being pulled from the water around 4:30 p.m., Warwick, R.I. police said.

The Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force, along with local marine units and dive teams, responded to Conimicut Point just before 3:30 p.m. in search of the missing swimmer.

No additional information has been released.

